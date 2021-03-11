To the editor: This is a copy of a letter I sent to Brattleboro Select Board member Daniel Quipp regarding an article in the Reformer ("Brattleboro invests in Cow Power, commits to new green energy fund," March 7) about a recent Select Board meeting.
Daniel: You were quoted in the paper as wanting to increase some kind of climate change fund from $30,000 to $70,000. Is this true? What is this program designed to do? And why should it go to 70k?
Once again I'm beginning to get aggravated by this demand that the taxpayers of Brattleboro continue to fund these special projects concerning climate change. I don't think this is the proper way to do this and it seems like an end run around the state legislature (and the federal government) from doing its job. No market based solutions seem to get much traction so now certain minority groups are going to just grab money from the tax base. And I'm especially concerned because we personally have spent tens of thousands of dollars of our own money on housing and transportation, etc., in order to mitigate our contribution to climate. While we don't expect other people to do the same, we are now expected to pay increasing amounts of tax money so that others may feel good that they are doing something about climate. Unless the town will come up with some kind of tax credit for people such as ourselves, I'm not supportive of this kind of tax appropriation.
Just my two cents which I'll probably express at Representative Town Meeting if appropriate.
Thanks,
Rick Sullivan
Brattleboro, March 7