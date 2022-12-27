To the editor: This letter is in regards to Green Mountain Power. I have lived in Texas, Connecticut, Japan, Spain, Italy and 14 other locations. I have never seen the power go out in any of my other homes as much as it does here in Vermont. We lose power if it rains too hard, if the wind blows, if it's too hot, if it's too cold, if it snows. It's just a joke how poor this power company is. They are not reliable. Something needs to be done; there is no excuse for the reasons why we lose power so often!
Mark McAvoy
Townshend, Dec. 23