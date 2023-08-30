To the Editor: When choosing a way to travel around Windham County, the Moover system is typically an option discussed. The Moover is a local bus transportation system that services most of southern Windham County, connecting several different towns as well as being a way to get around Brattleboro, Wilmington, and Dover. The Moover is a very important option for people of Windham County, especially for students or those who don’t own cars, giving them an easy and free solution to getting around. As well as its benefit to locals, the Moover also provides necessary transportation for tourists and seasonal workers and residents, which is critical for towns like Wilmington and Dover, where the local economy is dependent on those tourists. The Moover is not perfect however, with somewhat inconsistent scheduling and some routes not being very frequent, there is most definitely room for improvement. But even with its imperfections, the Moover still provides a critical service of public transportation to an area that needs such an option. With some improvements to scheduling and infrastructure, the Moover system could live up to its fullest potential.
John Mosher
Whitingham, Aug. 25