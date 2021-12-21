To the editor: If you’re a Trumpite, don’t read on; I view your consciousness as too addled to respond to logic. To the rest of you, I address these questions: What are the overriding socio-economic realities that set the stage for a mendacious, solipsistic, sociopathic fascist to leap to the fore of American politics, gaining not only the presidency, but being a viable candidate for it again in 2024? And why, after 245 years of democratic rule, does there exist a substantial American contingency susceptible to authoritarianism, as witnessed not only by Trump’s ascendency, but by the Jan. 6 attempted coup of the U.S. government?
While these are not questions easily answered, I’ll venture some speculation. First, there are many who are blithely comfortable with hierarchal structures – e.g. religionists who believe in a superior being – God – and the structures that emanate from that belief, i.e., the various churches whose followers constitute Trump’s base, and that dictate behavior to those predisposed to bend to authority. Secondly, there seems to be an economic factor, specifically a time of hardship in which a threatened wealthy elite consolidates to enforce its rule and preclude popular revolt. Such was the case in economically depressed Germany of the 1930s that saw the capitalist class coalesce to champion the Hitlerian dictatorship as the antidote to a socialist resolution opted by a substantial portion of the populace.
Despite apparently contradictory economic data, there may be parallels in contemporary U.S. society. Though mass media regales us with examples of a basically healthy economy (the COVID epidemic notwithstanding), the reality may be different. Half the population lacks sufficient reserve resources to survive a single missing paycheck, and total student debt estimated at $1.5 trillion in 2018, is preventing millions of young people from buying homes and other consumption that buoys the economy. Add to these hardships crippling medical and childcare costs, and the rosy narrative of a bubbling economy is reduced to myth. Hence Trump the savior echoing the Nazi solution.
Of course, there is an alternative: A truly democratic government precluding the capitalist-fascist takeover by using its plentiful resources to economically rescue the people. Such was Roosevelt’s “New Deal” thrust in the 1930s depression, while Germany, Italy, and Spain succumbed to the authoritarianism of Hitler, Mussolini, and Franco respectively. And such appears to be Biden’s intention, spearheaded by his ambitious and much-needed infrastructure program that could provide enough economic lift to short circuit Trump’s fascist bid that takes root in hardship.
Andrew Torre
Londonderry, Dec. 10