To the editor: Given the hostile politics these days in Washington one could ask why anyone would want to send a neighbor into that lion’s den. Well, the answer is because no one is better suited than Becca Balint.
Let us quote from the introduction to her book, "The Girl in the Yellow Pantsuit." In this passage she is discussing her work with camps run by the Farm and Wilderness Foundation. “The Farm and Wilderness Foundation is passionate in the conviction that we must find light — or goodness — in all people. I use this frame of reference in my work in the legislature all the time. It is easy to find goodness in the hearts of those with whom we agree. It’s more challenging, but even more vital, to find this light in those with whom we disagree. I am not a masochist, nor am I a fool. But I’m sure that we show the best kind of leadership when we try to see beyond the words and to understand the feeling beneath the words.”
We’re not sure if anyone can talk to Kevin McCarthy, but we do know that the candidate with the best chance of doing so and finding some common ground is Becca Balint.
When we moved to Vermont in 2014, Becca was one of the first neighbors to greet us, bringing a homemade loaf of bread. We cast our first votes in Vermont for her and have followed her remarkable rise in the Vermont Senate. One does not get leadership positions without being able to show results.
We are proud to call her our neighbor and our state senator. And we will be proud to call her our congressperson.
Maya Hasegawa
Robert Wyckoff
Brattleboro, July 19