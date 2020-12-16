Editor of the Reformer,
In less than two years we will vote in a public referendum on whether or not to ratify Proposal 5 as an amendment to the Vermont Constitution. It is vital that we prepare ourselves now to vote no to this egregious violation of human rights in which not only the blood of innocent preborn babies is shed, but the health and safety of girls and women, under the guise of “reproductive health care,” would continue to be put in grave danger.
It is a widely misunderstood and erroneous belief today that the Constitution creates rights. However, the purpose of the Constitution is to limit the power of government. The first section of the 14th Amendment of our federal Constitution already guarantees that equal protection of law for every person cannot be denied. Prop 5 completely undermines this most basic protection of citizens by denying the personhood of preborn children, and therefore, their right to protection under the law.
The duty of government has never been to create rights, but to recognize and secure those rights already endowed to us by our Creator, among which are life and liberty. Amendments to our Constitution were ratified when it became apparent that these rights were being denied to some groups of persons, such as slaves, African-Americans, and women. These amendments, as well as any just and righteous law, were never intended to exalt the rights of one group at the expense of the rights of another. But rather than correcting the injustice of denying preborn children their right to life, Prop 5 would only perpetuate this injustice.
It is always important to remember that voting no to Prop 5 has nothing to do with shaming or condemning those who have had abortions or are facing an unexpected pregnancy. They deserve compassionate understanding, help, support, and healing. And they need to be told the truth about the reality of the life of the child growing inside them. They need to know that they and their babies are both loved and wanted. They also need to be given a great deal more truthful information about not only the physical and emotional damage caused by abortion, but about the alternative of adoption.
Defend the defenseless, and say no more to the shedding of innocent blood by voting no to Prop 5 on Election Day, 2022.
Martin Green
Morrisville, Dec. 6