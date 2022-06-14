To the editor: I’m writing to express my support for Wichie Artu for State Senate. I’ve had the privilege to know Wichie as a friend and to work closely with him in several community organizing efforts, and I’ve always found him to be compassionate, kind, curious, intelligent, hard-working, and a skilled collaborator. Wichie brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to his candidacy; he’s a farmer and a data scientist, an advocate and a performing artist, someone with lived experience of both marginalization and the work of building communities that include and support everyone.
During the pandemic I’ve been inspired by Wichie’s commitment to greater equity in the state’s COVID response. He helped make sure vaccines were accessible to everyone who wanted them and worked to mobilize state and community resources to support Vermonters taking care of each other through difficult times. I believe Wichie will work tirelessly as a senator to ensure that everyone has access to what they need to thrive, to make sure diverse perspectives and experiences are represented in decision making, and to bring creativity and passion to solving difficult policy problems.
I hope you’ll join me in supporting Wichie for Windham in the primary on August 9 and the general election in November.
Sincerely,
Ethan Hazzard-Watkins
Brattleboro, June 8