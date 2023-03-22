To the editor: The Willow project would double the amount of emissions that President Biden promised to reduce, making null any efforts by this administration to combat the climate crisis.
President Biden has made addressing climate change a key part of his Administration, yet his support for ConocoPhillips’ Willow project would set back his own plans on climate. To be the climate president he claims to be, we need President Biden to keep his promises to our communities and the planet.
The Willow project is many steps in the wrong direction. With temperatures already rising and climate impacts such as wildfires, hurricanes, drought, and flooding accelerating, drilling for more oil and gas is short sighted and directly in opposition to scientists reports on the impact of fossil fuels on our planet.
We need to invest in real climate solutions like wind and solar; not continue the same disastrous “energy plans” that have led us further into climate crisis.
ConocoPhillips’ own projections show that oil production with the Willow project would not occur for at least six years following its approval, moving the country further from a rapidly accelerating clean energy future and workforce, while doing nothing for the current price of gas.
We urge President Biden to do the right thing: halt the production of the Willow project, hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for their deception and lies, and invest in real climate solutions that can create millions of family sustaining jobs, that also provides us a new path forward for long term prosperity.
Sincerely
Nonnie Locke
Brattleboro, March 7