To the editor: Nancy Tips’ commentary in the Tuesday, Oct. 18 edition of the Reformer about the destructiveness of wind farms is exactly right ("Anthony Pollina and the politics of devastation").

In addition, Vermonters would not support mountaintop removal for coal, so why would we support mountaintop removal for industrial wind turbines?! That would make no sense.

Industrial wind farms scar mountaintop environments forever.

As a mountain climbing enthusiast I have seen first-hand the massive earth moving, rock blasting and destruction of fragile environments caused by wind farms. These are some of the most sensitive alpine wilderness landscapes in our entire state.

To defile these beautiful mountains and cause incalculable environmental damage to Vermont is deeply wrong. No more industrial wind turbines in Vermont! Go solar!

Spencer Crispe

West Brattleboro, Oct. 19