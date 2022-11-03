To the editor: The United States has spent nearly 250 years building and protecting our democracy. This year, candidates running nationally, statewide, and locally are publicly denouncing the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. Yet, every day we see people re-commit to our democratic process; many brave leaders have taken a clear stand against these attacks on democracy.
The Windham County Democratic Committee deplores the use of misinformation, threats, and violence to assault our democracy. Some local candidates have taken the following actions: supporting the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on our Capitol, members of Congress, and the Capitol police; championing signs and statements that promote hate; engaging in criminal activity; and violating Vermont’s campaign finance laws by not being transparent about who is funding their campaigns. We expect the Vermont Attorney General to uphold our state’s campaign finance laws. Vermonters deserve to know who is funding campaigns.
As Democrats, we stand firmly committed to protecting our democracy, the United States and Vermont constitutions, and the rule of law. We invite all those who believe in these goals to work with us to ensure the preservation of our democracy by electing law-abiding candidates who support our right to free and fair elections and our right to exist as Vermonters, regardless of our social identity.
Your vote is your voice. Vote on or before Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. If you have any questions, contact your town clerk.
Windham County Democratic Executive Committee
Angela Lawrence, chair
Oct. 30