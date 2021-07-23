To the editor: As a Windham citizen and owner of an educational farm and arts center near the Windham Elementary School, I have had the opportunity to have the children at our farm and in our art studios on a regular basis during the school year for the past six years. I have gotten to know the children very well because of this.

Windham Elementary closure up for vote WINDHAM — Voters will decide the fate of Windham Elementary School after parents petitioned …

What do I see? It’s the rare child that has the opportunity to attend such a small nurturing school that can focus on each child and offer such a well rounded education. The children learn to love learning, to perform and speak in public, to care for each other, to spend time in nature, to play and to grow in a nurturing environment.

Because of this I want to send a letter of support in favor of this small rural mountainside school.

So, what is the struggle and why aren’t all of the parents behind this school? I’d say it’s the definition of what a good school is.

As a parent myself of two grown children I too searched for a great education for my kids, one that fostered scholarship and intellectual curiosity along with empathy for others and the independence to think for oneself. I searched for extracurriculars so that my children could continue to grow when the school day was over. What I searched for I found in very expensive small private schools, but when I moved to the Windham community I found that the children at the Windham Elementary School were learning in a way that I had sought out for my own kids.

It always seems that "other" is better, but with time we often come to find out that it's just different. The beauty and success of our small school is apparent to many, especially the children that graduate and find success because of this nurturing time. I hope that the Reformer can look in a more balanced way at our hope to keep this lovely little school on our mountain going so we can continue to nurture and educate the children in our rural area.

All of the best,

Leigh Merinoff, owner/operator

Meadows Bee Farm

The Field House

Windham, July 19