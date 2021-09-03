To the editor: Last Saturday, I attended the informational meeting in Windham about closing our town’s elementary school. I wanted to support those in favor of keeping Windham School open and to better understand why some residents want to close it. The word “opportunity” was used a lot, and I was struck by the way opportunity for some meant the loss of opportunity for others.

Those in favor of permanently closing Windham School said the town’s kids need the opportunities offered by larger schools with more students and more parents to help provide additional school options. They want their kids to have foreign language emersion, more art and music classes, a daily hot lunch, and various extra-curricular activities. In order to send their kids to the larger schools of their choosing, they want to permanently close Windham School.

Those who want to preserve the school talked about the many opportunities it does provide and the great loss it would be to close it. Among the speakers were several former students who praised the school’s small, multi-aged classes that provided them with individualized attention. They all mentioned the dedicated staff and the sense of belonging the staff instilled. The former students said the school had prepared them well academically and had taught them to appreciate nature, to work cooperatively, to feel self-confident, and love to learn. Some parents spoke, as well, about how the school had dramatically changed their child for the better. A few were in tears as they pleaded for the school’s survival.

Although everyone at the meeting felt strongly about their own views, most people stayed to listen to each other for the meeting’s entire three hours and forty minutes. That listening gave me hope and brought to my mind a word in addition to “opportunity” that warrants consideration in our town. That word is “community.”

Windham has a population of about 400 people, and many of us know each other. We have all chosen to live in the same beautiful, mountainous area. We are neighbors. But community is about more than that. It is a feeling a connection with others based on shared attitudes, interests, and goals.

I would like to believe that everyone in Windham shares a concern about all of the town’s children and wants them all to have an excellent education. I want to believe we all value a sense of community and that we all regret divisiveness in our town. But there’s evidence that this isn’t so. For example, some folks seem unconcerned that closing the school would force many of Windham’s little children to ride a bus to another town, taking dangerous mountain roads in all kinds of weather and waiting near a busy highway to transfer to another bus that will take them to their destination.

I wish those folks felt the sense of community Windham School gives to me. I feel it when I see our town’s kids playing together outside the school, when I dine at a school spaghetti dinner with a student as my server, when I attend a performance the kids have created and delivered, and when I provide a lesson in a Windham School classroom. These times have given me a sense of connectedness and of hope. I can see that the kids are rock solid, filled with creative energy, eagerness to learn, confidence in themselves, and respect for one another. They remind me of what matters in a community.

That takes me to two other words of interest which happen to be combined in the Vermont motto – “freedom” and “unity.” I believe these two words explain what is needed for a community, and they present a challenge. How can we all have the freedom to do what we choose as individuals and at the same time have unity with those who have different wants and needs? I think the key is to respect each other and to communicate with honesty. Only then can we find common ground.

Unfortunately, in Windham, like in the rest of our nation, respect and honesty are too often seen as qualities of much less importance than winning something for oneself or one’s group. And like our nation’s challenges, the issue of closing our school has been distorted by misinformation and disrespect. Some of this manipulation in Windham was revealed and challenged at the meeting.

But it is never too late for adults to learn from children. We too can be cooperative without losing our individuality. We too can speak the truth and listen to one another. That happened at the meeting, and near its end, a few grownups, with opposing views, suggested that Windham School could be enhanced to satisfy all parents if there were more community involvement. After listening to the passionate pleas of students and parents who support the school and also hearing the sincere desires of those who want options offered at larger schools, I’m ready to volunteer my time to enhance Windham School. I’m guessing others are ready to step up too.

Perhaps by working together with honesty and respect for all, we can give Windham a solid sense of community. So let’s work together. Let’s not divide our town by closing the school. Vote No in order to save our school and improve our sense of community.

Mary McCoy

Windham, Aug. 30

McCoy is a former educator and former Windham town official.