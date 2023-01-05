To the editor: Brattleboro is a disaster this winter for the homeless. I just spoke with the third homeless person in two days who has been turned away from Groundworks Collaborative due to an overfull shelter. The state 211 number seems to be BS because all three have no vehicles, and the terms of the state referral are such that if you turn down a referral — even if it is far away and you have no transportation — you can't apply again for three months.
I really couldn't believe that the state thinks it is ok to expect people without cars to get to another town, but I checked, and this seems to be true. Groundworks just spent a fortune on improvements — we all raise money for them — and they are turning people away due to lack of space, I guess.
This is not even January, and we have a large number of people with no place to go. I refuse to be silent in a town where we will probably have people freezing to death if this does not change.
I have a few solutions in mind: open the former Home Depot, a church warming shelter, or utilize the former Dotties/Experienced Goods space.
Please take this problem seriously — I feel so helpless in the face of this suffering. Please, if you care, speak up. I just wrote to all the state representatives and the Select Board. I am not sure who is left to beg for improvement here. What is going on?
Nancy Braus
Guilford, Dec. 27