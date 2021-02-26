To the editor: By attending the Windham Southeast School District informational meeting on Zoom last night, Feb. 23, I learned the following about the question of whether or not to vote to withdraw from the merged school district:
• There is no legislative imperative to withdraw from the district now. There is no pending legislation to close the loophole that allows towns to withdraw from their merged districts.
• There are distinct educational benefits to the students and staff to being in a merged district, especially during the pandemic. For instance, 7th and 8th graders from Putney and Dummerston have been able to share online classes with BAMS students.
• The pandemic has created a great burden for school staff, and to withdraw now would place an even further and undue burden on them.
• There is great financial risk, especially to the small schools, to withdrawing.
• There are financial advantages to being in a merged district, especially for small schools.
• And significantly, a town that withdraws from the district would not simply be returning to running their school as it was before the merger. The town would be starting from scratch, re-inventing the wheel, potentially at great expense to the taxpayers. For instance, since there is no longer a union school district; a town that withdraws would have no voice in the high school budget process and students would be individually tuitioned to the school with no say about the expense.
A vote to withdraw at this time seems nonsensical and rash. I will be voting no on Articles 14 and 15 on my Town Meeting ballot.
Linda Rood
Dummerston, Feb. 24