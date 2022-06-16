To the editor: Mr. Artu’s response ("Local NAACP is about much more than words," June 4) to my commentary ("Full of Sound and Fury," May 27) talks about the power of words. And Mr. MacArthur ("Racist beliefs are not OK, but they can change with proper education," June 11) features some of my language while omitting other of it, in order to make his argument. But the question to both letter-writers is this: what power do words or education have when they challenge chosen and unfounded beliefs?

Blacks were barred from businesses, professions, sports, based upon their claimed inferiority. But it is action that changed that perception, not words. Jackie Robinson springs immediately to mind.

Mr. Artu claims that words are necessary to communicate “new cultural concepts” and they play a role “in the complete abandoning of slavery as in our November Ballot Proposition 2.” But conduct still is at the heart of racism. Modernizing the Vermont Constitution may allow liberals to congratulate themselves for a good deed. But it is otherwise meaningless in dealing with racism.

In identifying the NAACP’s good deeds, Mr. Artu says it has “representation on the Act 1 Ethnic & Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group”(!), a group, he notes, that released a report that included “Making changes to the curriculum to include more comprehensive history and emotional intelligence.” Sounds good. But “history and emotional intelligence” won’t affect the “White Privilege” concept.

The Kerner Commission Report of 54 years ago detailed, in 426 pages of words (at least 106,500 of them) the conditions underlying the 1960s “uprisings” in Black communities, nationwide. And it proposed changes to prevent us from becoming an apartheid nation. Thirty years later, a Commission member co-authored a report that found the racial divide had become only worse. Are things better today because of all of those words?

Words modernizing the Vermont Constitution will change nothing. Words used to teach “history and emotional intelligence” won’t impact baseless chosen beliefs. And as for the Act 1 Ethnic & Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group ...! Well, that name is just too grandiose to allow meaningful comment.

Mr. MacArthur excoriates me for suggesting that people are entitled to think and believe whatever they want. But he omits the heart of my commentary, that people are not entitled to take any action they may want to take based on their chosen beliefs.

He points to the belief that the Earth is flat, which, “through years, decades, possibly centuries of education and exploration,” has been proved false. Members of the Flat Earth Society might take offense, as would participants in the Flat Earth International Conference in Dallas barely three years ago!

But does Mr. MacArthur, who I assume is a responsible school board member (despite being “an old white guy”), really suggest that those folks have no right to their chosen belief, even if it may not be scientifically founded? Can I believe in Santa Claus, if I choose to? Of course I can. But that doesn’t mean I can go into people’s homes every Christmas Eve under the guise of being one of his elves (not that I would ever be mistaken for one). It is conduct that is critical, not chosen beliefs.

It was at least 300 years before Christ that the Greeks determined the shape, and even the circumference, of the Earth. But it actually took at least another thousand years of “education and exploration” for that concept to become “Received Wisdom” upon which mariners and others could act. Are Mr. Artu, and Mr. MacArthur, and the NAACP, and local school boards, all prepared to wait that long?

Stephen Fine

Chester, June 11