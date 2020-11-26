Editor of the Reformer,
The weekly Brattleboro Historical Society (BHS) featured column always brings to light many threads of our town’s storied past. It is informative, insightful and rich source of community connection.
The November 21-22 article, “Words Project adds to Brattleboro’s publishing legacy,” profiled our book, Print Town, which is one of the two major works of the Brattleboro Words Project.
We want to thank BHS not only for their weekly column, but in recognition of the vital importance of their research collection and the informed volunteer staff. Access to this collection was an invaluable resource for many of the 30 local authors of Print Town.
The Words Project is nearing completion of its three-year effort to produce the book and to present the Words Trail, community-created, audio-based tours of our local cultural history. For more information about how to purchase Print Town and how to access the Words Trail, visit brattleborowords.org.
Words Project Book Committee:
Jen Austin, Arthur Burrows, Arlene Distler, Stephanie Greene, Mary Ide, Rolf Parker-Houghton
Brattleboro, Nov. 23