To the editor: Our local schools are facing challenges that extend far beyond the pandemic. Students at Brattleboro Area Middle School and Brattleboro Union High School have endured hate speech, racial bullying, threats of violence, a gun on campus, and allegations of sexual assault both past and present. Our community needs school board members who can confront these challenges with courage and clarity and bring their experience to the table.
Lana Dever is the candidate we need. I’m voting for Lana as Brattleboro’s representative to the school board because she will listen and work across our community to address the crucial issues. Lana has lived in Brattleboro for 16 years, where she’s worked and volunteered in many sectors of our community — including Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the United Way, and the Root Social Justice Center. She knows the people of Brattleboro and works to foster dialogue across communities.
Lana’s commitment to local youth is evident in her current position at Youth Services as the transitions and empowerment coordinator. She is a caring person, a woman of color, and a mother of two who will bring a vital perspective to the school board.
School board policy states: “The Windham Southeast School District is an increasingly diverse community with an ongoing commitment to social justice and anti-racism.” Lana Dever will support this commitment with all her energy. She will work for the safety of our students and help create a more just and equitable Brattleboro.
Please join me — Vote Lana Dever for school board!
Sincerely,
Diana Whitney
Brattleboro, Feb. 21