Editor of the Reformer:
On January 19, the Windham Southeast School District approved a statement regarding the riots in Washington D.C. on January 6. It is as follows:
To WSESD students, staff and administration:
With you, members of the WSESD Board witnessed the shameful events unfold at the Capitol building. Like you, we feel anger, frustration, and sadness at this violent, unlawful spectacle, an affront not only to the Constitution and the rule of law, but also to human decency and moral duty. As a body, we are committed to the social, emotional and academic growth of students who will reach their fullest potential as members of society. Our hope and expectation is that the events of January 6 will offer an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the essential lessons of civic responsibility, racial equality and moral integrity. It is an opportunity to reconsider what it means to live in a society in which law comes before our political preferences and an opportunity to realize that the preservation of our democracy depends on an educated citizenry. As a school board, we thank and will continue to support the administration, staff and superintendent who work so passionately to achieve this end.
Windham Southeast School District Board
Jan. 19