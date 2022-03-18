WWHT purchase of Dalem’s Chalet has been a failure
To the editor: I am writing in response to the article The Reformer had (“Dalem’s Chalet in West Brattleboro to become second supportive housing location,” Nov. 23, 2020) with an interview with the director of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust in regard to the purchase of Dalem’s Chalet. I’ve been wanting to write for some time as the WWHT and Groundworks have been “running things” for over a year now.
It’s wonderful that the WWHT creates and manages so much needed affordable housing and, like most organizations, there have been successes and failures. The purchase of Dalem’s Chalet has been, in my opinion, a complete failure. I was there for most of the negotiations and I am convinced Mrs. Dalem was deceived or misled so that she could be convinced to sell. I actually suggested they use “gentler” terms so as not to scare her but what I didn’t realize is what they were planning.
The article reported that “Dalem’s was no longer a functioning motel.” This is not true. Dalem’s was still functioning as a motel and the restaurant and banquet facilities were still hosting events like the Harris Hill Ski Jump banquet as well as weddings, birthday gatherings, etc. Many of the older rooms in the motel had become monthly rentals due to the local demand for housing but 18 of the upper level rooms were regularly rented to visitors traveling to the area. It was more difficult with the guidelines for the pandemic but Mrs. Dalem was following those guidelines very carefully and still having regular guests.
The article went on to say that they didn’t know the details of “the fall” as Mrs. Dalem, at 93, took a very bad fall down a flight of marble steps after the sale to the Land Trust. It was 100 percent due to the invited danger and blatant neglect of the people in charge of renovations as they kept leaving doors open, lights on, heat and fans with everything wide open to the outside world with zero precautions taken for anyone who might happen through. The parking lot lights were turned off and the parking lot was filled with construction materials and huge holes dug and it wasn’t until we begged and pleaded and sent photos and asked again that finally someone started putting up yellow “caution” tape and putting up “danger, construction” signs and locking doors so the reported nighttime “vagrants, visitors, sketchy people” would be kept out. Of course, nothing was done until after Mrs. Dalem fell when going around to lock the doors at night that we had repeatedly asked them to do for over a month.
Yes, the WWHT was under pressure to spend the $1 million they received from the federal government (our taxes) to have the project done by Dec 1. They also knew it was the first time they ever granted a “life estate” and had someone like Mrs. Dalem at their project site. They also had a commitment to the 10 full-time tenants who were there when they bought the property.
Since the purchase, the drug trafficking, suppliers, dealers, addicts, overdoses, rescue, police and fire visits have been overwhelming to the point that neighbors are selling their homes and putting up 6-foot stockade fences to fend off sirens and strangers who shoot up in their yard. A tenant told me recently that she and a few of the tenants who had lived there before WWHT/Groundworks moved in, cut down a tree and toppled an old chicken coop where drug deals and prostitution were occurring regularly “out of sight from the police.”
Adding insult to injury, Mrs. Dalem decided to look around the property and visited the hallway where she dragged herself with six broken bones to get help and a week later received a letter from the WWHT’s attorney that Mrs. Dalem was “trespassing” as she was outside her agreed upon “life tenancy quarters.” Well, the WWHT still owes Mrs. Dalem $300,000-$400,000 so I’d say she still has a vested interest in the entire property. Ironically, the hallway we visited gets visitors all the time and drug dealers come and go all day long and they don’t get “no trespass letters”?
Sometimes it’s best to admit our mistakes and change our course of action.
Sincerely,
Ian Diamondstone
Brattleboro, Feb. 8