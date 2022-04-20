To the editor: By now Brattleboro residents have heard the Select Board’s decision to sign a contract with for-profit Golden Cross ambulance service and discontinue its 56-year annual contract with non-profit Rescue, Inc.

Why would the Select Board make such a decision on its own and why was this not a topic of discussion at Town Meeting?

Every year Rescue holds a consortium in September for the towns, which airs on BCTV (https://www.brattleborotv.org/rescue-inc-2021-town-consortium-meeting-91621). At that meeting, then Town Manager Peter Elwell assured Rescue representatives that the Brattleboro Fire Department would not be taking over the ambulance service for the town.

On February 9, 2022, the new town manager, Yoshi Manale, arranged a meeting with Rescue Chief Drew Hazelton, Debra Miller Chapman, the Select Board’s appointed trustee on Rescue, and Patrick Moreland, assistant town manager. At that meeting, Manale announced to Hazelton that the town was not going to renew the contract.

Following that meeting, which was before Town Meeting, there was no public discussion regarding the decision, nor was it brought up at Town Meeting.

For me this is deja vu. In 2014, the Putney Select Board wanted to save $22,000 a year by retaining Golden Cross ambulance service — and not renew the Rescue contract.

In Putney’s case, the townspeople demanded to be heard and a special town meeting was held. The vote was 141 in favor of keeping Rescue in the budget, and 33 against.

Brattleboro’s Chief Leonard Howard III was on the Putney Fire Department at the time. The National Fire Fighters union has been pushing nationwide for fire departments to provide ambulance service. And in some communities, this might be the way to go.

But, when you have an award-winning service, that is highly trained and has partnered with the community for over 50 years, an abrupt change is reckless, especially when it comes to life and death situations. Rescue Inc. is not just an ambulance service, but a partner in community response to natural disasters, fires, and pandemics.

The folks of Brattleboro need a chance to weigh in. The Select Board should not be the sole deciders. If this decision is any example of how the new Select Board operates, they have failed in my opinion.

All of us want the Select Board to do due diligence to keep the town budget under control, but this is an extreme and egregious decision. I like to think that town government looks out for the best interests of its citizens. In this case, the Select Board has gravely failed, especially to its seniors.

There is no question that the change will result in a reduction of services and a shift of costs onto the fixed income seniors that rely on Rescue’s programs and services to help them save money.

This is to recommend that the Select Board agree to a special town meeting where both Golden Cross and Rescue, Inc. have the opportunity to be heard. Let them each present their case to the community and then let the townspeople vote.

The contract for Rescue, Inc. costs Brattleboro residents just $24.02 a year. Let’s see how many residents are eager to vote "yes" for Rescue.

Lynn Barrett

Dummerston, April 18

Note from the author: The views expressed in this opinion piece are mine and mine alone and don’t reflect the opinions of any non-profit boards I serve on or any of my current or past clients.