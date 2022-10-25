To the editor: When the movie “13th” by Ava DuVernay came out in 2016, I learned that slavery was abolished “EXCEPT as a punishment for crime.” This is the 13th amendment in our U.S. Constitution, passed January 1865 under Abraham Lincoln. And in Vermont, anyone under 21 is constitutionally allowed to be enslaved. After 150 years, do we still want our society to be founded on the ideal that slavery is an acceptable tool for social control? This is the question proposed to us in the Vermont ballot’s Proposition 2.
As of 2019, over 90 percent of those jailed in the U.S. identify as male. Are we OK with our fathers, brothers and sons being slaves?
According to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples, if you have three children who are Black males, one will be convicted of a crime. If you have six children who are Hispanic males, one will be convicted of a crime. You’d have to have 17 children who are White males to have one be convicted of a crime. Are we OK with disproportionately enslaving descendants of slaves, or enslaving possible descendants of slave owners?
Our Constitution sets our morals — differentiating what is fundamentally right and wrong in our society. Should we enslave our children … is it morally right, or wrong?
I vote yes to Prop 2. I stand with declaring slavery of our children IMMORAL. Do you?
Wichie Artu
Athens, Oct. 18