To the editor: Hello friends and neighbors, my name is Elijah Zimmer. I am running for a one year seat on the Rockingham Select Board. I am a 29 year old Bellows Falls resident. I want to promote a positive, livable and affordable community for working class families and people of all ages.

During these challenging times I recognize that empathy and a spirit of community collaboration are very important. By working together and having a civil, respectful dialog about the issues facing our communities, we can build a brighter future for all. As a young person I will bring a fresh perspective and new energy to the board. Promoting local businesses and the creative economy, the arts, historic preservation and care of the environment are important priorities that I feel improve the quality of life, create jobs and build a stronger community.

Being new to politics, I am eager to learn and hear from residents about what is important to them. As someone who has lived on an unpaved back road in Vermont for most of my life, I realize the importance of making sure our rural roads and infrastructure are well maintained. As a member of the local business community I am interested in promoting and strengthening our village centers.

I have been involved with the Windham Antique Center in Bellows Falls for nearly 10 years. About two years ago I finally moved to Rockingham. I grew up on a rural homestead in Cavendish, Vt. Over the years I have worked extensively with several nonprofit community organizations in Vermont. Currently I serve on the BFDDA board of directors and the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission. This past year I organized Light Up BF and the holiday lights, uniting numerous volunteers, businesses and community groups. Please use your voice and vote March 2.

Elijah Zimmer

Bellows Falls, Feb. 13

