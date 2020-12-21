Editor’s note: Last week, the Brattleboro Select Board approved amending an ordinance to limit what landlords can initially charge tenants to one month’s rent and a security deposit not to exceed the same amount. The ordinance will go into effect in 60 days unless a petition to overturn it is signed by 5 percent of the town’s voters and submitted within 44 days.
To the editor:
We are writing this letter to the Reformer to provide a private landlord’s perspective on the Tenant’s Union proposal that Brattleboro adopt an ordinance capping the amount of money a landlord can ask for move-in costs that would result in eliminating a landlord’s ability to seek first and last month’s rent and a security deposit upon move-in.
The reasoning of the Tenant’s Union was explained by a spokesperson in a letter to the Brattleboro Select Board: “The enormous costs of securing a new place to live is an ever-rising hurdle to housing people in our town ... there is no reason to require more than the first month’s rent and a security deposit equal to that amount before allowing a tenant to move in.”
We as landlords would like to openly address this statement and explain why this proposal should not be passed. I am writing this letter on behalf of myself and my husband this Sunday afternoon as he is unable to take a day off. Why you ask? Because he is spending his entire weekend, and taking vacation time he would otherwise spend with family, to repair substantial damage done to one of our rental units by a tenant who destroyed the unit and moved out, having failed to pay the last month’s rent, and also this month’s rent.
When this tenant moved in we did not ask for first, last and security deposit. We accepted the first month and a security deposit. After a very tumultuous tenancy, the tenant moved out. We were relieved, as my husband had to ask multiple times each month for the tenant to pay his rent. More often than not, when my husband asked for payment the response was that the tenant felt threatened and disrespected by my husband for asking him to follow the terms of the lease he had signed. It was highly unpleasant for my husband to deal with this person.
This tenant failed to pay the last month’s rent and then failed to fully move out by Dec. 1. When he finally got all his items and left around Dec. 10 my husband was able to get into the apartment and discovered this tenant destroyed the apartment. He ruined the carpet, which has to be totally replaced. He punched holes in the wall. He left stinking, rotten and spoiled food in the refrigerator. The place was filthy. He smoked in the unit in violation of the lease and ripped out and destroyed the smoke detector, which will have to be replaced. The front door was broken. The walls have to be washed with vinegar and fully repainted because of the smoke damage. There was broken tile. All told my husband estimates the cost of materials to repair the damage will be $1500. The cost of labor (if my husband had to hire someone) would be about $1,500. Luckily he can do it himself, but at the cost of his free time. And we have no security deposit to defray that cost as the tenant failed to pay the last month’s rent, or any portion of this month’s rent. We have no way to sue him for back rent and damages because he is judgment proof and there is a moratorium on evictions right now. We can’t rent the apartment this month due to the work to fix it. That is another $650 we are losing. So we are losing the value of $3650 on this unit. Not to mention the distress and anger we feel.
How is that acceptable? This is not a question of whether the tenant had the money to pay rent. He just didn’t care. It seems to be the unspoken rule that if you are able to be a landlord, then you must have money and therefore should be the sole party to absorb any losses incident to a rental gone bad. No one seems to consider that many of us “mom and pop” landlords engage in this business as an investment, with an intent to live off those rents as retirement income. Or to live off it for current income. How is it OK to deprive those landlords of needed income? Who is going to pay the mortgage and property taxes on the rental property when a tenant breaches a lease? Who cares?
Private landlords do not rent out apartments as a public service. It is a business. The landlord and the tenant enter into a contract where both parties have responsibilities to the other. The landlord has the responsibility to provide a habitable residence.
The tenant has the responsibility to timely and promptly pay the monthly rent and keep the unit in good shape. Since the law allows a security deposit to take the place of the last month’s rent, tenants routinely just don’t pay the last month’s rent. So when they move out, there is no security deposit left to cover any damage.
The only real remedy a landlord has if a tenant breaks their legal promise to pay rent or destroys the apartment is to take that tenant to court to evict them from the unit or sue for damages. That is a long and expensive process, one which is not available right now for non-payment of rent due to COVID.
I’m sure the people that comprise this tenant’s union are decent people who actually would follow a rental contract and be decent, honest people. But guess what? Not everyone is like that and we all know this. There are plenty of non-decent, dishonest people out there who could care less about other people’s property and who could care less about being a decent, honest human being. That is why we are all required to carry uninsured motorist insurance — because there are plenty of people who ignore the law to have insurance, drive around uninsured and then get in accidents. Bad tenants are an inconvenient reality that must be clearly stated and owned by all parties. If everyone were decent and honest we wouldn’t even need rental contracts. You could just rely on someone’s innate goodness. But that is not reality.
I am beyond certain that virtually every private landlord in Brattleboro agrees with what I am saying in this letter. We private landlords are for the most part decent, honest people who routinely work with tenants who may have difficulty paying rent. Sometimes that works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. But landlords should not be forced into having no option to hedge inevitable losses.
If the town passes an ordnance preventing a landlord from mitigating the very real risks of renting units, private landlords will have to change the way we do business. We will have to raise rents to make it worth our while to take the unsecured risk of renting to someone. We do not get a statutory property tax break on our property like the Windham/Windsor Housing Trust. We get no protections and pay full price. Yet the suggestion is to leave us exposed.
Everyone has their own perspective based on the lens through which they observe the issue. However, the lens here cannot be subjective. Objectively everyone needs to recognize the reality that bad landlords and bad tenants exist, and will always exist. There are laws to provide a remedy for both parties. Public policy changes that deprive one party of the ability to conduct an arms length business transaction with another person and forces them unilaterally to absorb all damages and risks destroys the whole purpose of the transaction.
Given our recent experience, my husband and I are now going to charge first and last month’s rent and a security deposit for the next renter. No one is going to make us whole for our $3650 loss and it makes no sense to engage in the rental business just to lose money. So, that is the reality and the consequence of our real life experience.
Sharon and Eric Annis
Brattleboro, Dec. 13