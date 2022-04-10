Putney housing project should go through appeal process
To the editor: In response to Lyssa Papazian’s letter (“Putney NIMBYism is on display ... again,” April 8) concerning Putney’s housing project: Once the project housing is built there will be no opportunity to undo it.
I support the appeal. Errors and omissions tarnish the permit application. The project may well burden taxpayers with safety, traffic and infrastructure issues that the town is not equipped to handle. Continued discussion about the project should be encouraged, not stifled. Open discourse is the cornerstone of our republic. The appeal process gives citizens a strong check on actions deemed detrimental to their environment or community.
Papazian proclaims she cares about the people of Putney, yet she doesn’t support their right to appeal a project they view to be ill advised and improperly formed. Serious issues will be addressed in the appeal and need to be reviewed in an unbiased court. Papazian argues Putney needs more residents to support local businesses but the purpose of affordable housing is not to provide consumers for local vendors. It is doubtful that folks in the project would be the ones who “save” Putney businesses. Most likely residents of the project would do the majority of their shopping in Brattleboro, Keene and online, not in Putney. The revitalization of Putney’s businesses lies in the creation of attractive and interesting concerns that offer customers from everywhere products or services at prices that are in line with their expectations and means.
Papazian’s argument that all those in opposition are NIMBYS is wrong. I’m in opposition because I don’t think Putney is the right location for another housing project. Putney does not provide the goods, services and jobs that would be needed by the new residents. Additionally, a new housing complex would add to the already congested traffic of Route 5 and Alice Holway Drive.
Papazian’s Trumpian tactic of demeaning those in opposition to the project by writing, “I will not be voting for anyone wielding a pitchfork” is unfortunate. She uses the word pitchfork as a pejorative label for those who disagree with her, implying that they are uneducated, backwards thinking rural hayseeds. She is wrong. They are educated and informed people who have legitimate concerns. They are willing to fight for what they believe is right and best for all of Putney’s citizens, visitors, and taxpayers. I stand with them.
Sincerely,
Claiborne Coyle
Putney, April 9
Somerset Integrated Resource Project status update
To the editor: The Somerset Integrated Resource Project 2022 Status Update, held March 24 at Mount Snow’s Grand Summit Hotel, attracted approximately 65 attendees. Presentations focused on progress made on the U.S. Forest Somerset 2019 IRP and plans for the remaining three years.
As the group organizer of this event, our Trout Unlimited chapter wishes to recognize the following individuals and organizations for their meeting contributions and for their concern and commitment to conserve, protect or restore the Deerfield River Watershed region:
U.S. Forest Service and Green Mountain National Forest, Manchester, Vt. Ranger District:
Martina Barnes, District Ranger: “What’s planned, completed & scheduled”
John McCann, Watershed Program Manager: “Fisheries, Watershed & Wildlife”
Casey Merritt, Recreation Program Manager: “Recreation & Transportation”
Stacy Stratton, Timber Management Assistant: “Vegetation Management & Forest Heath”
Marie Levesque Caduto, Watershed Planner, Vt. Department of Environmental Conservation, Springfield, Vt.: “2020 Five Year Tactical Basin Plan in the Deerfield River”
Lael Will, Fisheries Biologist, Vt. Fish & Wildlife, Springfield, Vt.: “Fishery Highlights in the Deerfield Region”
Tracy Bartels, Vice President and General Manager, Mount Snow Vail Resorts, Dover, Vt.: “Plans for Removal of Snow Lake and Its Dam”
We also thank Mt. Snow and Vail Resorts for hosting this event and thank attendees for their questions and participation.
Learn more about the Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited at our website, tu-connriver.square.site.
The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited: David Deen, President, Westminster; Jack Widness, Vice President, Wilmington; Kevin Stine, Treasurer, Dover.
March 29