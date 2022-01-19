SCOTUS sacrifices safety of working Americans to give businesses free rein
To the editor: On (Jan. 13), the conservative majority of the Supreme Court ruled that the government lacks the power to fight the pandemic by blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a mandate for large employers to either vaccinate or regularly test their employees. This rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would have applied to businesses with at least 100 employees. This amounts to more than 84 million workers, about two-thirds of the American workforce.
The court’s reasoning was that although the risks associated with the coronavirus occur in many work[places, “it is not an occupational hazard in most.” That is absurd. Close to 100 million Americans have at some time in the past two years been working remotely, precisely because showing up at their places of work increased the chance of being infected by the virus. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many factories, wholesale distribution centers, meatpackers and hospitals have become super-spreaders of the virus. The law that established OSHA under President Nixon gives the agency precisely the authority to protect workers “exposed to grave danger” from “substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards.” The conservative majority of the courts simply ignored the law.
Before the Supreme Court’s ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had decided that the OSHA mandate to large employers was “an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our health care system to its knees, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs.” But the conservative Supremes completely disregarded the Appeals Court and said that the virus was just like many other “universal risks” of daily life that people voluntarily choose to accept. “COVID-19 can and does spread at home, in schools, during sporting events, and everywhere else that people gather,” the courts said.
This is preposterous. People have a choice where and whether to go to social events, sporting competitions, or go traveling. But they do not have the same choice when it comes to their workplace. If they want to make a living, they must show up at their workplace. The purpose of OSHA is precisely to reduce health and safety risks at the workplace because most people need to turn up there every workday.
What lies behind the decision of the court’s conservative majority is sinister. It is in line with the intention of so many conservatives in the United States to dismantle government regulations and give businesses free rein. Even at a time when COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths are surging to record levels, the court’s conservative majority is willing to throw overboard the regulations that protect the health and safety of so many Americans.
Sincerely yours,
Reto Pieth
Grafton, Jan. 14
Meadowbrook Road is not a highway, raceway or turnpike
To the editor: To the driver of the purple car that was speeding on Meadowbrook Road in Brattleboro at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Your excessive speed threw my walking partner to the ground. She landed on her face on the pavement. It is a miracle that she did not break anything as she is in her 90s. Did you stop? No, you sped off. I carefully picked her up. There was blood running down her face as she had a cut on her nose and her glasses were scratched so badly that she needs to purchase new ones.
Meadowbrook Road is a residential country road. Many people drive here to walk with friends and their dogs. And then there are the bike riders.
You clearly think it is something else. It is not a highway, raceway or turnpike. We have those in Vermont. Meadowbrook is not one of those.
Where you were going at such a speed I do not know. I hope that you made it safely. In the future please use the highway for your travels.
Sharon Myers
Brattleboro, Jan. 10