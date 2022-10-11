Biden’s scary consequences
To the editor: News stories today are centered on Trump, the Mar-a-Largo raid and bashing Trump supporters. It’s a clever Democrat strategy to attract independents and to divert attention from Biden’s dismal leadership that’s an affront to Americans. Fueling this strategy is Republican leadership’s inability to focus on Biden’s mess that’s destroying our culture, economic stability and leadership in the world.
Biden has lost control of the southern border where illegals and drugs are entering at all time high rates. Overdoses, violent crimes and soft crime policies by Democrats have created dangerous war zones in our communities. Biden’s catering to teacher unions and keeping schools closed during COVID has reduced test scores, further dumbing down America. Inflation is Biden’s hidden tax created by Congress’s reckless spending; it reduces families’ purchasing power by $6,000 and causes interest rates, fuel, food and housing to reach now highs. His federal voting reform agenda will lead us into a fascist New World Order.
Our foreign policy influence has diminished. We’ve given the Taliban billions in weapons with our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that motivated Putin to invade Ukraine and increase China’s influence in the Pacific. Biden is negotiating giving Iran $100 billion in cash which will fund worldwide terrorists’ activities. His climate change agenda is creating power and food supply shortages around the world.
Yet, with all these failures, Biden is blaming those who want to Make America Great Again. He’s a divisive president who with Congressional Democrats are destroying what we stand for with scary consequences.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, Sept. 18
Support for Bos-Lun
To the editor: I am writing in support of Representative Michelle Bos-Lun, a teacher and restorative justice practitioner, who is seeking a second term in the Vermont House of Representatives.
In spring of 2021 Michelle and I gathered a group of concerned neighbors to address issues that arise in the community through creative communication and to offer support, now known as The Humanity Network. Since those first Zoom gatherings we have co-sponsored with Rockingham and Westminster public libraries, communication training with Restorative Community Practice of VT https://rcpvermont.org/, hosted Listen Up! at The Bellows Falls Opera House, The Chalkboard Project- 2 chalkboards at local businesses in Bellows Falls where community members are invited to answer and ask questions. We organized a well attended rally for reproductive rights and a talent share of community members at the Butterfield Institute in Westminster. The Humanity Network is not a non-profit organization, we have no board of directors or a budget. We are merely a group of about 50 concerned neighbors. You are welcome to join us, please email jeanette.staley@vfca.edu.
The Humanity Network is a great introduction and illustration of Michelle because it addresses so many of the reasons that Michelle is a representative for all of us. When I approached her about my concerns in the community, she asked what ideas I had for addressing it and then offered her assistance. She understands the importance of including community members in solutions and the arts as a tool of communication and community engagement. And she is dedicated to the issues that promote equality within community; health care, voting rights and economic and environmental justice. The Humanity Network encompasses all of these.
Michelle has been my neighbor for nearly 20 years. I have known her as a walker of the woods, a mother, a fierce advocate for the disenfranchised and a curious reader.
I hope you will join me in supporting Michelle’s return to the state legislature by casting a vote for her in the general election this fall, Nov. 8. Her new district will be Windham 3, which includes all of Westminster, Rockingham, and Brookline.
Jeanette Staley
Westminster, Sept. 16
Support for Sara Coffey
To the editor: In 2018, I decided to actively support Sara Coffey in her run for office. I did not know Sara well, but I initially liked her as a person and found common ground in her stated values, priorities, and her willingness to seriously consider differing views. Admittedly, my support for her was primarily riding on hope rather than demonstrated accomplishments.
Now, four years later, my commitment to helping her stay in office is firmly entrenched. I don’t have the space here to list all her accomplishments but suffice it to say, she has gone above and beyond my expectations. As detailed on her website, I’d like to especially highlight Sara’s tireless work in addressing the gaps and inequities in our systems that many Vernon and Guilford citizens face every day. Such inequities include areas of racial justice, reproductive rights, climate change, affordable child care and housing, public school funding and broadband access.
I encourage you to vote for Sara Coffey, one of the hardest working, intelligent, and dedicated people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.
Mike Szostak
Guilford, Oct. 4