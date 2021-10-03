To the editor: This semester, I have been privileged to take a class that gives insight on the dangers of plastic use. In this class, the life of plastic is explored from different angles starting from the point of production, its disposal and the threats that plastic poses on the health of human beings.
One of the intriguing concepts that we have learned about so far is “plastic ingestion.” Plastic ingestion takes several forms such as oral ingestion as well as mere absorption from one’s surroundings. We are hearing more and more about the ingestion of plastic in other living organisms especially aquatic animals; however, it has been terrifying to learn that these plastics, often in the form of microplastics, enter our bodies without our knowledge.
The ingestion of plastic mostly by aquatic animals leads to biomagnification; hence, plastic is carried up the food chain. Human beings then ingest the plastic through seafood consumption, according to the Plastic Soup Foundation. Plastic also leaches into our food and drinks through packaging, and it also leaches from polyester fabrics into the human body, reports “The Hidden Costs of a Plastic Planet,” a paper by the Center for International Environmental Law.
Needless to say, this poisons our bodies and potentially leads to various life threatening diseases, such as cancer. There are several ways to minimize and potentially eradicate plastic ingestion. We need to stop using plastic to package our food and opt for alternative packaging materials that are sustainable and non-toxic such as glass, bamboo and ceramics. We ought to put on clothes that have also been made from non-toxic products such as cotton. Finally, if we truly need to use plastic, we must make sure to dispose of it properly to prevent it from landing in oceans, the sources of seafood.
Peace Kalomba
Bennington College, Sept. 29
To the editor: They say blood is thicker than water, but money is far thicker, yet. And it clots frequently … look at the thick gatherings in the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the thicker gatherings in the Koch brothers network of billionaires and millionaires, the still thicker gatherings at the Council for National Policy. If you don’t know these groups, check them out. And, like blood clots, money clots block vital passageways.
The lifeblood of a democracy is the voice of the people, yet the voices of the people can never make it to our nation’s brain in Washington because the passage is thoroughly blocked by money clots. These clots deprive the nation’s brain of information needed to identify and correct problems affecting us all: looming environmental disasters, rising waves of violent political movements, impending financial collapse, a disastrously inadequate and expensive health care system, etc.
For example, information that many, many people can’t obtain health care when they need it simply couldn’t make it past the massive clot composed of hundreds of millions of dollars pooled by the drug companies, insurance companies, and other commercial groups. How massive was that clot? In 2016, drug companies alone devoted $306 million to lobbying and campaign donations.
To put it bluntly, we, as a nation, are doomed until we treat money clots the way we treat blood clots: as a mortal danger, to be thinned and removed as fast as possible to prevent death.
Lee Russ
Bennington, Sept. 29