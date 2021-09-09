To the editor: Senator Sanders, please stop Walmart from destroying families. Employers are forcing so-called managers to work free overtime, not even paying minimum wage. Why offer new employees a fair wage when you can get existing managers to work free? Many Walmart assistant managers can't quit a career they have worked at for many years, and need to support their families. The greater your love of your family the greater Walmart can exploit you. Sports stars like Simone Biles have led us to appreciate the stress people are under, and the effect on mental health.
This is a real crisis, for sports stars and people at Walmart forced to work 66 hours per week; as managers they don't even earn minimum wage for the extra work, and overtime pay, zero. The mental stress of not seeing your family puts more of a burden on children that don't see their mothers or fathers.
"Mom and Pop" stores treat their workers as family and offer normal work hours; this places small shops at a disadvantage to Walmart and Amazon, which excel at exploiting workers, with forced free overtime work. Senator Sanders must save American workers from exploitation and save the children it greatly affects. The senators should call CEO Doug McMillon and hold him accountable. Customers must know the true cost of shopping at Walmart.
Frank Linnehan
Bennington, Sept. 6