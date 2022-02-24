To the editor: As a resident of South Newfane since 1990, I appreciate those who step up every year to serve in Newfane’s town government. This year we have three candidates running for Select Board whom I strongly support: Ann Golob, Katy Johnson-Aplin and Jeff Chevalier. As current Select Board members, Ann and Katy have already proven their commitment and skills. Newcomer Jeff Chevalier will add another strong voice to Newfane’s governance. Running a successful home business and raising a child, Jeff understands many of the issues facing today’s working families. Please cast your vote for Ann Golob, Katy Johnson-Aplin and Jeff Chevalier for Newfane Select Board. They will bring honest dialogue and positive energy to the town of Newfane.
Chris Triebert
South Newfane, Feb. 22