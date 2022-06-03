Your Thanks: ALS help
To the editor: My spouse Karen Speranza recently passed away as a result of living with ALS for the past three years. Throughout this challenging time, we received an enormous amount of help from family, friends, and the medical community. On behalf of Karen, I would like to first thank our children Anthony and Monica, for they are living proof of the inner beauty of their mother, and Marilyn Speranza and Patrick Cochran for their love and support.
We thank Karen’s parents, Doris and Russell Stephens, who never should have had to witness this but had fortitude nonetheless; her siblings, Kevin and Scott Stephens, and their families who gave financial, spiritual, and emotional support; and especially her sister Bonnie Chamberlin, who was a full-time caregiver and Karen’s confidante and always acted with love and without hesitation.
When Karen was diagnosed in August 2018, after the initial shellshock, we would have been lost without the immediate help and direction given by Jason McCarthy, PhD; Ellen Aaron, PhD; Mary Rosen, who lost her husband Gary to ALS and who made frequent visits to the house; and Dr. Elijah Stommel, MD, PhD, and Carmen Muir, RN, from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
We thank those friends and family who made regular visits to the house, bearing inspiration and often food, especially Claire Temmen, Sallyann Engel, Kathy Evans, Kelli Lee-Allen, Ruth Lane, and, of course, Doris and Russell.
We are also so appreciative to those who made house calls, knowing how difficult it was at times for Karen to travel, especially Melissa Bourque, massage/physical therapist; Julie Stoughton, for medical help; Karen Gilbert, for haircuts; and Father Henry Furman for communion and spiritual support.
Our family is ever grateful for the excellent medical professionals in this area — doctors, nurses, PTs, OTs, etc. Everyone we ever encountered was passionate in their care for Karen, first and foremost being the entire ALS team at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, especially the ALS Clinic; services provided at home by Bayata Home Health Care; VNH for VT and NH; and last but not least, Jody Harrison, Ruth Garry, Peter Massari, and the entire staff at Hotel Pharmacy.
We also wish to recognize Doug Richmond, who helped us professionally and gave of his time and money in finding the right wheelchair van.
We also recognize the help of the ALS Association, Amber Stalker, Karin Hammer-Williamson, Laurie McFarren, and Tamme Dustin from Herron & Smith, LLC .
There are so many others who were a constant help and source of strength and prayer, including Dr. Robert and Karen Tortolani, Trevor Chamberlin, Jeff and Wendy Brewer, Janice Saunders, Simon Chalfoun and Jan Nelson, Mike McKinney, Matt Martyn, Fred Epstein, Peter Nichols, Carol Speranza, and countless friends and relatives.
Anthony Speranza
Vernon, May 26