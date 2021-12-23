To the editor: Since I arrived at Retreat Farm as an AmeriCorps VISTA Member in August, my focus has been improving access to fresh, local food for members of our community who face barriers to a healthy diet. Last week, many weeks of work culminated with the Retreat Farm team assembling and distributing 71 boxes brimming with vegetables, bread, cheese, meat, tea, maple syrup, locally-made treats, and more to Brattleboro families and senior citizens. This holiday effort was made possible by Retreat Farm’s donors and the generosity of 18 businesses and organizations.
On behalf of all of the recipients and a grateful Retreat Farm, our heartfelt thanks goes out to: Back Roads Granola, Big Picture Farm, Brattleboro Food Co-op, Cabot Creamery, Feeding with Compassion, Grafton Village Cheese, Giant Journey Farm, Hannaford, J.D. Sugarworks, King Arthur Baking, Miller Farm, Orchard Hill, Breadworks, Pete and Gerry's, Red Hen Baking, SideHill Farm, Scott Farm and SUSU commUNITY Farm.
For anyone in need of supplemental food, the Retreat Farm farmstand will operate as a self-serve food shelf throughout the winter.
In thanks,
Katie Paolizzi
AmeriCorps VISTA Member, Retreat Farm
Dec. 17