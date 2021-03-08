Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: I want to express my deepest appreciation to EVERYONE who participated in Rockingham’s Town Select Board elections. It’s been such a rough year on all of us. Pandemic fears and restrictions made voting in our town elections especially challenging – not to mention the brutal weather! Nonetheless the total vote wasn’t a great deal lower than last year. I know all five of us on the board this coming year will strive together to do our best to create the brightest possible future for Rockingham.

Thank you again EVERYONE, and to all those who gave their vote to me – thank you so much for your support.

Bonnie North

Rockingham Select Board

March 3

Talk with us

Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com