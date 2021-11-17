To the editor: On behalf of everyone at Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center (BEEC), I would like to thank our business and nonprofit sponsors for their generous support of BEEC's Forest of Mystery, "This Mad Future." Their support helped us to stage this beloved event and to re-connect with our community, which was especially wonderful after having to cancel in 2020.
The Forest of Mystery entertained friends, old and new. Attendees heard a powerful environmental message through Jay Gelter’s creative spectacle, and, of course, they spent time outdoors, in keeping with BEEC’s mission to foster experiences that inspire connection to the natural world and its many inhabitants.
Our sponsors’ cash and in-kind contributions helped to keep ticket prices affordable and make this magical event a success. We hope that readers will remember that these businesses supported a beloved event at a local nonprofit, and, in turn, will support them:
Sugar Maple - “The Trees of Windham County”
Red Oak - Brattleboro Savings and Loan, Prentiss Smith & Co, Rueter Foundation Repair;
White Pine - Brattleboro Veterinary Clinic, Edward Jones, EvRClear Audio;
Hophonbeam - Berkley Veller, Brattleboro Hearing Center, The Shoe Tree, Vermont Wilderness School;
Alder - Beadniks, Brattleboro Subaru, Farnum Insulators, Friends of the Sun, Gallery in the Woods, Hemlock Ridge Integrative Veterinary Care, Long View Forest Inc, Richmond Auto Repair, 802 Credit Union (formerly River Valley Credit Union), Stevens & Associates, The Richards Group, Vermont Country Deli, Winston Prouty; and Professional Dental Care.
In Kind sponsors: The Brattleboro Reformer, Brattleboro Food Coop, C&S Print Shop, Cub Scouts Pack 447, Dutton's Farm, Dwight Miller Orchards, Gille's Baguettes, Grafton Cheese, Harlow Farm, Michelle Freshee Photography, Sam's Outdoor Outfitters, Shapeshifters, The Marina Restaurant, Walker Farm, Whetstone Valley Farm Excavating.
If you would like to sponsor the 2022 Forest of Mystery, email admin@beec.org or call 257-5785.
Sincerely,
Linda Huebner, Director
Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center
Brattleboro, Nov. 5