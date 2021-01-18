Editor of the Reformer:
I'd like to acknowledge all the tireless volunteers sitting on local non-profit boards during this pandemic. There is nothing like an economic shutdown to accentuate the vital role of officers and their fiduciary responsibility to non-profits in our community. With heartbreak and panic, these advisors found themselves minimizing services, staffing and events indefinitely.
As Board President of the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, I feel confident in speaking for all local leaders when describing how deeply connected our relationship with board members has become. Not only do we spend more time than imaginable with these people, our time together is an ongoing test in listening, negotiation and collaborative decision making. Obviously, without trust this process doesn't work at all.
Therefore, I'd like to personally thank the undying loyalty and unlimited energy of my fellow council members. With an abundance of faith and courage, we have safely ensured in-person programming for youth since July. Together we organized a “live” bike ride fundraiser this fall that raised $40,000 and we remain committed to offering our outdoor child care program at the Retreat Farm this winter. Their everlasting optimism and cheer has motivated me through the toughest of times and I look forward to moving our organization forward in the months ahead.
With all my heart, I thank you:
Larry Alper, Scott Aronowitz, Bill Forchion, Brayden Fischer, Steve Gordon, Dr. Tanya Luttinger, Scott Gordon- Macey, Dr. Bob Nassau, Jaimie Scanlon, and Dave Snyder
With special help from: Helen Corman, Tabby Favreau, Bo Foard, Betsy Hall, Dave Ross and Robin Sweetapple
Lisa Ford, Board President
Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, Jan. 12