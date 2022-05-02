To the editor: April was National Volunteer Month and the theme for 2022: Volunteering is Empathy in Action. At Brattleboro Area Hospice, we celebrate our volunteers every month — they are the very core of who we are and how we do what we do. They are Empathy in Action. We love to sing, write, speak, praise, and brag about them any chance we get. We have several categories of volunteers: hospice, bereavement, advance care planning, Experienced Goods Thrift Store, board of directors, office, garden, Hallowell hospice singers, and fundraising.
Even though death is natural and inevitable, culturally, we tend to fear death — dodging thinking, talking or planning about it. We’re inclined to avoid it until we can’t. The result is often that we are woefully unprepared for it when it comes. And worse, too many of us die badly — not the way we hoped, wanted, or would’ve chosen.
Where do our volunteers fit into this picture? Despite our cultural aversion, they move toward death and grief with big hearts, open curiosity, life-affirming attitudes, and a strong impulse to support our community members facing life’s end or living with the loss.
Many have been through lengthy trainings to prepare for their various roles. Community members tell us that the practical, emotional, and spiritual support volunteers give, matters. Its impact on them and their families boosts their ability to carry their hardships and feel their joys.
Our volunteers know that despite the circumstances of people’s lives, our clients want support to live well until they die, and to grieve their losses for the same reason. Volunteers understand the importance of being fully attentive to people’s vulnerabilities without judgment or criticism. That simple offering is the not-so-hidden spirit of our volunteers. They are your neighbors, helping their neighbors. They show up, often when people need them the most, because they want to. It’s that simple.
On behalf of all the people our volunteers support, thank you, Brattleboro Area Hospice volunteers, for the many ways you give to this community.
Patty Dunn
Hospice Program Coordinator
Brattleboro Area Hospice, April 29