To the editor: We are so pleased to finally, after at least 34 years, have the storm water re-routed under Olive Street and not under the front lawn of my property. The crews of the BPW were great, working long days to avoid inclement weather, and making sure the project was completed before Al retires at the end of this year. There was never any inconvenience to any of us residents in getting in or out of our driveways, and the roadway was drivable at the end of each day. Thank you to all of your crew. Enjoy your retirement, Al!
Gail W. Speno
Brattleboro, Sept. 28