To the editor: As my career with the Brattleboro Fire Department winds down there are some recognitions that I would like to share. The Brattleboro Fire Department is made up of some of the most talented, professional men and women I have met. They have a tremendous reputation throughout the area and beyond, are very dedicated to their mission, and they will do anything to help the citizens of this community. I am truly proud and honored to have been a part of them.

I am also very thankful for the opportunities given me. I have made many friends, formed many relationships and worked with people from all walks of life, all levels of government and have made lasting friendships with fire chiefs from all over the country. These opportunities have created many memories that will stay with me forever.

Lastly, and most important, I want to publicly thank my family. My wife Tracy, our three children and their spouses, and our four grandchildren have totally supported me through the years. Despite interrupted holidays and family gatherings, missed dinners and evening meetings, they always understood because “it comes with the job.” They all made sacrifices, and gave as much as I did; I am truly blessed to have such a loving, giving, and caring family. Thank you for always being there and supporting me in this journey.

I have truly enjoyed my 43 years with the Brattleboro Fire Department and have had great satisfaction in taking on the challenges presented me. Thank you for the support and all the confidence you have showed in me; it has been a privilege.

Michael Bucossi

NOTE – I am retiring, effective April 1. After that date I can be reached at mbucossi@outlook.com or my cell phone at (802) 579 – 8343. (Same number)

Fire Chief/EMC

Town of Brattleboro