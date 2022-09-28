To the editor: Mesabi Property Management, owners of the Brooks House, would like to express our profound gratitude to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
The BFD firefighters’ quick response went above and beyond the initial call of a water leak at the building recently. Not only did the BFD respond swiftly and efficiently to the scene, firefighters also assisted residents in removing excess water and saving the Brooks House from further damage.
We greatly appreciate the department’s diligence and thoroughness in protecting the public’s safety while minimizing property damage and tenant inconvenience. Thank you, Brattleboro Fire Department, for providing excellent service.
Frederic Noyes, tenant liaison
M&S Development
Sept. 22