To the editor: Brattleboro Housing Partnerships (BHP) would like to publicly thank the Thompson House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for their collaboration and generosity. On August 24, the Thompson House graciously transported the Melrose Terrace residents to see their new apartments at the Red Clover Commons 2 building where they will soon be moving.
This event highlights the incredible partnerships we share in Brattleboro. When asked for help, the Thompson House staff, and administration went above and beyond to assist. I imagine this generosity is embedded within their organization’s culture which helped us out and must support their staff and residents every day.
Sincerely,
Christine Hazzard
Wellness and Services Manager
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships
Aug. 27