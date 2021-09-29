Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: Ten days ago the Brattleboro Rotary Club held its annual car show and cruise-in at Retreat Farm. It was a beautiful day with lots of amazing cars on display and spectators enjoying the event. The day wouldn't be a success without the continuing support of our generous sponsors. So, thank you to:

The Richards Group

Summit Chrysler Jeep

AutoMall

Brattleboro Ford

Noyes VW

802 Credit Union

Advanced Auto Body

Cota & Cota

Windham Coach & Carriage

and of course The Retreat Farm

Please support them as great community partners.

Thanks everyone ... see you next year.

Mike Mandracchia

Brattleboro Rotary Club