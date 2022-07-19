To the editor: The Brattleboro Swim Team would like to give a special thank you to the following businesses and individuals for their generous donations supporting our local team:
Sam’s, David & Cynthia Twombly, Brattleboro Food Co-op, The Richards Group, Dompier Electric, Bird Dog Home Inspection, Goodenough Rubbish, Elizabeth & Mark Richards, Trust Company of Vermont, Al’s Towing & Repair, Home Security Service, Brattleboro Elks Lodge, Momaney Painter (Moe Momaney), WW Building Supply, Berkley & Veller, Perkins Air Care & Propane Service, Ted Kramer Law, Allstate Insurance – The Recker Agency, J Kings Electric, Brattleboro Area Realty, Dick's Lock Repair.
Angela Sherman
Brattleboro, July 14