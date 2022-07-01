To the editor: I am writing to thank the 350-plus respondents to the Brooks Memorial Library strategic planning survey. The library board of trustees and staff are dedicated to learning what the community wants and needs so we can improve our services and be an asset to the community. I also want to thank the staff at the six community organizations that allowed us to interview them regarding their constituents' use and experiences of the library. We conducted a raffle to encourage survey participation, and two of the winners are Caitlin Burkett and Jennifer Karpin. We are continuing to reach out to the community about library services, and will soon host a few community forums. We welcome your input.
Leo Schiff
President, Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees
Brattleboro, June 24