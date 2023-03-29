To the editor: On Saturday, March 18, I was surrounded by incredible female student-athletes, community members, and delicious ingredients donated by amazing businesses. I felt overwhelming appreciation.
I describe the Brattleboro Union High School Girls Hockey Team Pancake Breakfast at The Elks Lodge. Each year our hockey teams rely on community support and donations of $19,000 for hockey to continue as a sport that BUHS can offer. That weekend we served 186 breakfasts and raised $1,700. We could not have accomplished that without the support from Walker Farm, Pinky Toe Chai, 1A Coffee Roasters, Orchard Hill Breadworks, Sidehill Farm, Performance Food Group, Miller Farm, and Poor Devil Pepper Co. One of the sweetest donations (pun intended) was from West Bee Nursery School, which donated three gallons of maple syrup. They were supporting their alums on the team, a full-circle moment!
These businesses lovingly and happily said yes when we asked them for donations. We are so grateful to them.
The hockey season is over, but this is a young, dedicated team, so mark your calendars for the next girls hockey season and come out and enjoy a game.
Thank you,
Stephanie Bonin
Dummerston, March 22