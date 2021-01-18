Editor of the Reformer:
The Connecticut River Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited has recently released an assessment study of the tributaries of the East Branch of the Deerfield River and would like to thank all those people and organizations who helped us complete our stream assessments. If you would like to read the plan go to the link https://www.newenglandtu.org/reports.
First and foremost we would like to thank the volunteers who did the field work by walking the streams throughout the East Branch watershed. They are David and Noah Wein, Mike Vito, Wilson Kondracki, Richard Smith, Arlon Staat, Chad and Dane Mulverhill, Erin Rodgers, David Deen, Kevin Stine, Paul Gudewicz, Bill Pastuszek, and Jack Widness
Next we would like to thank the landowners who allowed our volunteers access through their land to the streams surveyed. They are Great River Hydro LLC, the hydroelectric producers on whose land most of the work was completed and the individual landowners are Carole Brescia, John Kilbride, Greg Spielman, and John Mincarelli.
Last but not least we would like to thank the Deerfield River Environmental Fund that allowed us to undertake the assessment project by bringing in an expert to train and supervise the TU volunteers. The DREF in one of the family of funds managed by the Vermont Community Foundation.
Thank you one and all for caring about our cold water resources from the Connecticut River Valley of Trout Unlimited.
If you would like to become a member of the Connecticut River Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited please go to www.tu.org and then click on the become a member button. Once you join, TU will assign you to the local chapter so we can add you to the willing hands wishing to help our streams and rivers.
David L. Deen
Westminster, Jan. 9