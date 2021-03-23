To the editor: I was reminded recently that we do live in one awesome community. Jacksonville, Vt. is totally awesome!
Dave and I have had a difficult year but everywhere people have been getting us through with helpful hands, cards, prayers, rides, food, and even cash!! This area has super pastors and people with big hearts. There are so many, I can't list all of you, but I do want to mention our sister Anita Kingsley and her husband Gordon. God gave us the best.
Also want to mention that because of the COVID, Easter services may be different this year. No hugging, no embracing, much more of, "no you can't" than "yes you can." We all must keep in our minds to stay safe and think of others. But for all believers a sunrise service is available for you in your hearts. Take heed, and do what works for you and your family. A little Bible reading doesn't hurt anybody, and sing it wherever you can feel comfortable and safe.
Thank you again to all you beautiful people. We love you!
Dave and Linda Farrington
Jacksonville, March 20