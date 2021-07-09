To the editor: On behalf of all the employees at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH), I wish to thank Everyone Eats! for their generosity. Everyone Eats! is a program that leverages state & FEMA funds to buy and distribute to-go meals from local restaurants in Brattleboro and surrounding towns.
Last week, Everyone Eats! provided breakfast sandwiches for all our staff members. The meals were made fresh from The Works Café, Delightfully Delicious Café, and the Porch Too, all of Brattleboro. Over the past year and a half, our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that our community remains safe. From adapting the latest infection prevention protocols to establishing vaccine clinics and testing sites, our team of clinical, administrative, and support professionals have remained unflappable in the face of constant change. This kind (and tasty!) gesture of appreciation was gladly received by all. Thank you so much.
Steven R. Gordon
President & CEO, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Brattleboro, July 4