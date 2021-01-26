Editor of the Reformer:
The family of Richard “Dick” Jackson would like to thank the residents of Windham and specifically Windham Hill Road along with the residents of West Townshend and Townshend for all of their prayers, help and well wishes over the last few months while Dick has been healing and recuperating from his accident in November. We wish to extend a very special thank you to Norman the postal carrier whose alertness and compassion led to Dick's rescue, ultimately saving his life. You are a credit to your profession and we can’t thank you enough! We also wish to thank the staff at Grace Cottage Hospital for assisting with Dick’s recovery. He has nothing but kind words for the staff (not to mention the good food!). We would like everyone to know that Dick is feeling much better and on the mend. Again, thanks to all who have helped with Dick’s remarkable recovery.
Bev Jackson, on behalf of the entire Jackson family
West Townshend, Jan. 22