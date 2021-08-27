To the editor: On Sunday, Aug. 15, the Friends of Vernon Center held its first public event at the Governor Hunt House in Vernon, which the Friends are working to redevelop into a community center for the town. We wish to thank everyone who worked on this event and contributed goods or services to make it possible.

People attending enjoyed music on the lawn provided by the Falltown String Band; they played games organized by the Vernon Recreation Department; they met and received information from representatives of the Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and the Windham County Sheriff's Department.

The lawns have been maintained by Spencer Bristol Lawn Care; portable toilets were provided by Steve's Septic, and the Miller Farm donated arrangements of fresh flowers to decorate the house. Cersosimo Industries donated mulch for the plantings around the house, parking was made available by NorthStar and the Vernon Elementary School. Trash and recycling units and guidance were offered by the Windham County Solid Waste District.

Bill Gilbert Plumbing & Heating made sure the building's restrooms were in order. Anson Baldwin and D&E Tree Company did considerable tree trimming and removal last winter to prepare the grounds, and Miller Farm took down a few more branches recently. Tom Pereira's whimsical sculptures on the lawn made everyone smile!

As a result of everyone's help, the event was a success, with more than 150 people in attendance. Many of them enjoyed tours of the house and learned about its history.

The Friends of Vernon Center look forward to being able to fully open the house for community events of all kinds, soon.

Martin Langeveld

President

Friends of Vernon Center

Aug. 23