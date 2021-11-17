To the editor: I am writing to encourage your readers to attend events at the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery in downtown Brattleboro. If you’ve never been there, the entryway alone has a breathtaking view of the river below and as you descend the stairs with unique ironwork, you’ll feel like you are in Europe.
I am from Massachusetts but recently discovered it when three good sized checks (already endorsed) fell out of my wallet on Main Street. I didn’t realize it until a member of the theater group called me at home to let me know he found them. As I told him, it restores my faith in people that there are folks out there that not only don’t steal when it would be easy to do, but go out of their way to give things back.
Thank you! Brattleboro is a good place and there are good people at the Hooker-Dunham Theater.
Sylvia Cooley
Leverett, Mass., Nov. 5