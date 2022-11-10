To the editor: Many thanks for Susan Smallheer's Nov. 3 story ("Governor Hunt House even older than was thought (but looks good for its age)," about the discovery that the Governor Hunt House in Vernon was built in 1764 rather than 1779 as long believed, making it one of the oldest houses in Vermont.
As president of the non-profit Friends of Vernon Center, which owns the house, I'd like to extend credit and thanks to the "experts from Historic Deerfield," unnamed in the story, who carried out the dendrochronology research to figure this out. They are:
Bill Flynt, who lives in Dummerston and serves as president of Landmark Trust, USA (the group that runs the Scott Farm, Naulahka, and other historic properties). He served for many years as architectural conservator at Historic Deerfield (but is now retired), and honed his dendrochronology skills there.
Eric Gradoia of Greenfield, Mass., who succeeded Bill at Historic Deerfield, but is now architectural historian with the nationally-renowned historic restoration firm Mesick, Cohen, Wilson, Baker Architects in Albany, N.Y. Eric is learning the "dendro" trade from Bill.
Their discovery of the 1764 construction date adds greatly to the story of the house, of the town of Vernon, and of the Hunt family's presence in Vermont.
As a way for Eric to gain dendrochronology experience, Bill and Eric offered their services to the Friends of Vernon Center pro bono, which was an immense favor to this fledgling organization as we work to restore and redevelop the Hunt House complex as Vernon's community center. We look forward to completing a number of improvements during 2023 and then opening the doors for events of all kinds.
Martin Langeveld
Vernon, Nov. 3